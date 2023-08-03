$470,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner in Smyrna

NASHVILLE/SMYRNA/MEMPHIS – It’s hot outside, and so are the Tennessee Lottery’s in-state jackpot games!

Last night’s drawings created two jackpot winners—a $920,000 Tennessee Cash winner and a $470,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot winner. There was also a second-tier Tennessee Cash winner in Memphis who matched five numbers to win $19,772. What a night!

Daily Tennessee Jackpot, $470,000, Super Cheap Tobacco Outlet, 305 Sam Ridley Pkwy. West in Smyrna.

The tickets were sold at:

Tennessee Cash, $920,000, Draks Oil, 731 Harding Place in Nashville.

Tennessee Cash, $19,772 at Crispy Food Mart, 5620 Riverdale Road in Memphis.

Tickets for both of these in-state games are just a dollar. And, for an extra dollar per play, there is a Quick Cash option for the chance to win up to $500 instantly. Tennessee Cash drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while Daily Tennessee Jackpot drawings are held every day.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

