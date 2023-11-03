41st Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Game Set for Nov. 11

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and the Blue Raider football team are honored to host the 41st Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Football Game on Nov. 11, 2023 – the longest-running in the NCAA!

Kick-off versus the FIU Panthers is slated for 2:30 p.m. Thanks to our partners at Mid-South Ford Dealers and the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, this day will be filled with events and activities to honor and recognize our veterans, current service members, and their families.

Veterans, current service members, and their families will receive a complimentary ticket to the game. Tickets will be available for pickup at the Pregame Picnic located outside the Tom Jackson Building starting at noon. Any current military service members or veterans groups wishing to secure tickets prior to game day should email mtmarketing@mtsu.edu no later than Thursday, November 9 with the group name and quantity of tickets requested.

Listed below is an outline of what the day will consist of:

Saturday, November 11

Static displays provided by the Tennessee National Guard will be scattered around Walnut Grove and Floyd Stadium for fans and visitors to tour and take pictures.

11:00 a.m. – Veterans Memorial Service

Start the morning off at the Veterans Memorial Service located at the Tom Jackson Building. This year we will be paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of our military heroes. The ceremony will include a moment of silence, a guest speaker, and the announcement of the recipient of the 2023 Dr. Joe Nunley Award.

12:00 p.m. – Pregame Picnic

Following the conclusion of the Veterans Memorial Service, Middle Tennessee Athletics will be sponsoring a tailgate outside the Hall of Fame building for all Veterans, current service members, and their family members. There will be free food and drinks, live music by the 129th Army Band, and the recipient speech of the Dr. Joe Nunley Award. Veterans, service members, and their families will be able to pick up complimentary tickets to the football game.

The annual Joe Nunley Distinguished Veteran Award honors veterans who exemplify the “MTSU Spirit of Service” through their extraordinary character and distinguished service in the Middle Tennessee community. This award celebrates the career of Retired Judge Ben McFarlin, Jr. an MTSU Alum, for many years he presided over Veterans Court, a position that he was able to turn around the lives of many vets who were suffering from PTSD that often-included substance, mental and physical abuse to themselves and those around them.

Vet Village, which will be located outside of the Tom Jackson Building, is an area for veterans, active service members, and families to meet with vendors who might be a resource to them.

12:00 p.m. – Raider Walk

Fans can make their way to Walnut Grove to cheer alongside the Band of Blue and Spirit Squad as they welcome the Blue Raider football team to campus. Walnut Grove will be home to military static displays provided by the Tennessee National Guard.

2:30 p.m. – MT Football vs. FIU Panthers

Make sure to be in your seats by 2:00 p.m. for a special flyover presentation by the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade stationed at Fort Campbell and a special game ball delivery by the Tennessee National Guard.

Throughout the game, we will recognize alumni who have or are currently serving in the military, recognitions of all service branches, and one of the best Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces traditions: The Halftime Parade.

All current service members and veterans are encouraged to participate in the halftime parade honoring all branches of the military. To participate, head down to the center tunnel in the north endzone with five minutes left in the 2nd Quarter. Reminder announcements will be made throughout the game.

Middle Tennessee State University hopes you can join us for the 41st Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Game!

Angel Tree Donation Drive

Blue Raider Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unopened, and unwrapped toy for the Angel Tree Donation Drive. Student Veterans of America MTSU BRAVO chapter is partnering with other Midstate schools to collect toys for the season. All fans can drop items at the Customer Service Tents inside Floyd Stadium.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News