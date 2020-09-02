4139 Oxford Glen Dr: Stunning All-Brick Renovation in Franklin

For over 30 years, Marty Warren and Warren Bradley Partners have served clients in Middle Tennessee on every side of the home buying and selling process. Today, the family business is known for presenting some of the premier real estate listings in Leiper’s Fork, Brentwood, Belle Meade, and other desirable communities throughout the Greater Nashville Area.

Whether you’re looking to buy your dream home, sell your current home, or simply make a move to booming Middle Tennessee, Warren Bradley Partners is here to help. View one of the firm’s newest listings in Franklin, TN, a stunning all-brick renovation at 4139 Oxford Glen Dr.

4139 Oxford Glen Dr, Franklin, TN 37067

This gorgeously renovated all-brick home offers 3,262 square feet of living space on a roomy 0.95 acre level lot with plenty of outdoor living space for adults and kids. The home features a new kitchen with gas range, stainless appliances, island seating, industrial pendants, and a large double bowl farmhouse apron sink.

The new owner’s suite bath features a soaking tub and spacious glass-walled shower with dual shower heads. Both the owner’s suite and guest bedroom are on the main level, with two additional bedrooms and two recreational rooms on the second level.

Impeccably updated throughout, this home presents a no-fuss, no-stress opportunity for buyers in search of true move-in-ready. The outdoor living area features a spacious deck. Soak in the spa, and gather around the fire pit on a cool evening.

4 beds

3 full baths

Three-car garage

3,262 square feet

0.95 acres

Built in 1997

Elementary School: Trinity Elementary

Jr. High School: Fred J Page Middle School

High School: Fred J Page High School

Learn More About 4139 Oxford Glen Dr

Contact Warren Bradley Partners to Learn More

Want to schedule a viewing of 4139 Oxford Glen Dr? Need help buying, selling or relocating in Middle Tennessee? Contact Warren Bradley Partners online or by calling (615) 300-8663.