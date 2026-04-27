40lbs of Medications Collected During Spring Drug Take Back Event

A weekend event in Williamson County focused on keeping communities safe by clearing out unused prescription drugs. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says it helped collect 40.6 pounds of unwanted medications during the Spring Drug Take Back Event.

The effort was held in partnership with the Williamson Prevention Coalition at a Kroger location on Murfreesboro Road in Franklin.

Officials say events like this are designed to prevent medication misuse, reduce the risk of accidental overdoses, and keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands. They also give residents a safe way to dispose of expired or unused medications while helping protect the environment.

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The sheriff’s office also recognized deputies who participated in the event, highlighting their role in supporting the community initiative.