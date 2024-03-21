By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 21, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for some spring fun? Check out these five Easter events happening this weekend! Read more

2George Strait’s Longtime Manager, Erv Woolsey, Has Died

Iconic artist manager, record promotion executive, creative advocate and innovator Eugene Ervine “Erv” Woolsey passed peacefully Wednesday morning in Clearwater, Florida. Read more

3The Latest on Missing Student Riley Strain

Officials focused their efforts in the search of Strain at the Cheatham Lock and Dam near Ashland City Wednesday. Read more

4Franklin Makers Market to Return to The Factory

Franklin Makers Market is coming to The Factory at Franklin on Sunday, April 28th. Read more

5Road Construction and Lane Closures March 21-27, 2024

Here where drivers can expect construction and road closures in Middle Tennessee March 21-27. Read more

6Joint Operation Leads to the Arrest of Middle Tennessee Drug Trafficker

James Rucker (Photo-Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

A joint investigation conducted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old James Rucker, a Maury County man believed to be responsible for trafficking drugs throughout the Middle Tennessee area. Read more

