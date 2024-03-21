Here’s a look at the top stories from March 21, 2024.
Looking for some spring fun? Check out these five Easter events happening this weekend! Read more
Iconic artist manager, record promotion executive, creative advocate and innovator Eugene Ervine “Erv” Woolsey passed peacefully Wednesday morning in Clearwater, Florida. Read more
Officials focused their efforts in the search of Strain at the Cheatham Lock and Dam near Ashland City Wednesday. Read more
Franklin Makers Market is coming to The Factory at Franklin on Sunday, April 28th. Read more
Here where drivers can expect construction and road closures in Middle Tennessee March 21-27. Read more
A joint investigation conducted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old James Rucker, a Maury County man believed to be responsible for trafficking drugs throughout the Middle Tennessee area. Read more