December 18, 2023 – The SHPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the above individual who allegedly stole $400 worth of gas from the BP station in the 3500 block of Kedron Rd.

On December 1st, this person used a fraudulent card to purchase to fill up two Penske trucks with gas.

If you have information relating to this investigation, please contact Detective Josh Weber at jweberspringhilltn.org or (931) 451-0758. You may also submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: Spring Hill PD