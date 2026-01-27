$40 eGift Card for Blood Donors as Winter Storm Strains Supply

As icy conditions continue across Middle Tennessee, Blood Assurance is dealing with the effects of canceled blood drives and disrupted collections, putting added strain on the local blood supply.

Multiple drives, including several school-based events that typically bring in hundreds of donations, were canceled due to the storm. Weather conditions have also limited Blood Assurance’s ability to import blood from other regions, increasing reliance on local donors. Blood Assurance serves as the primary blood supplier for most hospitals across Middle Tennessee.

To encourage donations once conditions improve, all donors who give between Monday, January 26 and Saturday, January 31 will receive a $40 e-gift card sent to the email address on file.

Community members who can safely travel are encouraged to donate at open donor centers, though residents are advised not to travel if conditions are unsafe.

Blood Assurance says it will continue monitoring conditions closely, noting that donations made where travel is safe can make an immediate difference for local patients.

