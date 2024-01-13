4 Ways to Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday

3 Graduate Hotel

Saturday, January 20, 10 am – 1 pm

Graduate Hotel, 101 20th Avenue N, Nashville

A live reading of Things Lady Likes by author Donna Drehmann at 10:00 a.m . followed by a themed craft

. followed by a themed craft Pop-up shops with Moons & Junes Vintage, Mary Kathryn Design, and Kendra Scott

Special birthday treats from Sugar Drop

Tickets aren’t required to attend, but an optional $12 donation will go back to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and cover the cost of one year’s worth of books for a child through the book gifting program.

Your ticket also serves as an entry into our Dolly-inspired giveaway*. One lucky winner will take home a prize pack of Dolly goodies plus a one-night stay at Graduate Nashville.