4 Ways to Celebrate Dolly Parton's Birthday

Donna Vissman
photo by Courtesy of Butterfly Records | Photographer: Vijat Mohindra

Dolly Parton is celebrating her 78th birthday on Thursday, January 19th. In honor of the Queen of Country, here are some Nashville celebrations.

1Grand Ole Opry

Friday, January  19, 9:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Grand Ole Opry is going to “Go Dolly” again on January 19. Opry Goes Dolly will celebrate Opry member Dolly Parton.

  • Birthday treats baked using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s mixes given to Opry House and Ryman tour guests on Dolly’s January 19 birthday (while supplies last)
  • A larger-than-life birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman Auditorium and Opry House on Jan. 19
  • Dolly impersonator on Ryman Plaza for photos during Jan. 19 Opry Goes Dolly show
  • Signature Dolly drinks at all Ryman bars​ during Jan. 19 Opry Goes Dolly show
2Tennessee Brew Works Celebrates Dolly

Saturday, January 20, 2 pm – 10 pm

Tennessee Brew Works, 809 Ewing Avenue, Nashville

Embrace the Dolly spirit with us on this special day dedicated to our Tennessee treasure.The performances kick off at 2pm with the talented Jessi Pugh, followed by the sounds of Jack Settle at 4pm. Lydia Simonds will then take the stage at 6pm, leading up to the highlight of the evening: Erin Hazelrig & the Dolly Parton Tribute Band at 8pm. There is no cover charge for the event.

3Graduate Hotel

Saturday, January 20, 10 am – 1 pm

Graduate Hotel, 101 20th Avenue N, Nashville

  • A live reading of Things Lady Likes by author Donna Drehmann at 10:00 a.m. followed by a themed craft
  • Pop-up shops with Moons & Junes Vintage, Mary Kathryn Design, and Kendra Scott
  • Special birthday treats from Sugar Drop

Tickets aren’t required to attend, but an optional $12 donation will go back to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and cover the cost of one year’s worth of books for a child through the book gifting program.

Your ticket also serves as an entry into our Dolly-inspired giveaway*. One lucky winner will take home a prize pack of Dolly goodies plus a one-night stay at Graduate Nashville.

4Music of Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers at Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, January 20, 11 am

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 Third Avenue N, Nashville

On Sat., Jan. 20th, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville will celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday weekend with the return of the family-friendly Rock And Roll Playhouse, celebrating the music of Dolly and Kenny Rogers. Kids under one are free.

