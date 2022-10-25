4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage

1 Take a Helicopter Ride Over the Rolling Countryside

Helistar is a local company that offers helicopter flights over Nashville’s skyline, but they also do specialty packages. Their pilots spend hundreds of hours in the sky and they have a very different view of the world below– literally. Familiar with local terrain, they are more than willing to share their insight and assist you in designing a custom Heli-tour to see the changing leaves in and around Nashville.

Headquartered at the John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville, they can take you on breathtaking tours over the hills and valleys in and around the wilder sections of the Cumberland River just a few miles away from town. There are vast undeveloped lands with beautiful foliage that cannot be seen from the ground.

This is a bucket list item worth pursuing. Helistar can chart a custom Heli-tour by giving them a call at 833-359-6387 or email them at info@flyhelistar.com.