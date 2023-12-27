4 Unique Ways to Celebrate the New Year

While many will be celebrating the new year at Nashville’s Big Bash, or at one of the many other parties happening around the city, here are four different ways to laud the coming of 2024.

Experience A Vintage Circus at Twelve Thirty Club

550 Broadway

Nashville, Tennessee

(615) 629-0001

Website

Hours: 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Price: Pricing begins at $375 per person

The Twelve Thirty Club on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville will be having a soirée that includes circus entertainment on all three levels of the building. It will be one of the hottest tickets with daring entertainment and decadent food and drink around every corner. This over 21 event will offer unlimited access to luxurious food, craft cocktails, beer, wine and champagne from 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day. There will also be unforgettable live musical performances. It will truly be a night to never forget. Tickets start at $375 per person with VIP Experiences at additional fees. General admission tickets can be purchased here. To book a VIP package, inquire at events@thetwelvethirtyclub.com.

F.A.F. Dinner on New Year’s Eve, EVE

Lockland Table

1520 Woodland Street

Nashville, Tennessee

(615) 228-4864

https://www.lockelandtable.com/

Hours: 7:00 p.m. until midnight

Price: $250 per person

On December 30, Chef Hal Holden-Bache and his team at Lockland Table in East Nashville will be providing their guests with a gastronomic celebration of the new year, as well as champagne, specialty cocktails, a DJ, and more. Guests are invited to dress to the nines and get ready to raise a glass to 2024 with style and a culinary experience to be remembered. The feast will include dishes from around the world with chef’s own spin including wood fired pizza, empanadas, beef sliders, Indian Puri Puri, Korean Fried Chicken, Chili Lime Shrimp, Oysters Rockerfeller and Crab Ragoon. The cost is $250 per person. Reservations can be made here.

Old Crow Medicine Show at the Ryman

116 Rep. John Lewis Way North

Nashville, Tennessee

(615) 889-3060

https://www.ryman.com/

Hours: 8:00 p.m. on December 30 and 9:00 p.m. on December 31

Price: Tickets start at about $60

Since getting their start busking on street corners back in 1998, Old Crow Medicine Show has emerged as one of the most potent and influential forces in American roots music. Over the last quarter-century, the two-time Grammy Award-winning band has brought their sublimely raucous live show to rapturous audiences around the world and toured with the likes of Willie Nelson and John Prine, all while amassing an acclaimed catalog of their own music. They will be joined at these two Nashville performances by special guests Kasey Tindall (12/30), Harper O’Neil (12/31) and Willie Watson (both nights).

Solve a Murder at an Art Gallery

7 Fine Arts Studio and Gallery

724 Merritt Avenue

Nashville, Tennessee

(732) 299-5488

Tickets Here

Hours: 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Price: Tickets begin at about $140 per person.

Welcome to the most thrilling New Year’s Eve bash in town. Guests will participate in the solving of a murder at this Murder at the Gallery black tie optional (flip-flops welcome) event. Taking place in Nashville’s trendy Wedgewood-Houston area at the newly opened 7 Fine Arts Studio and Gallery, participants will step into the thrilling world of crime and detective work. This immersive experience will follow a captivating storyline putting guests’ detecting skills to the test as they enjoy an evening of suspense, surprises and fun.

Along the way, everyone will experience a delicious buffet dinner, champagne and a dessert bar, as well as memorable party favors. Come alone and make new friends, or bring current friends and join the excitement of the evening. Order tickets here.