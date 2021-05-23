4 Timeless Kitchen Designs

Over the last year, more people than ever are taking on long-overdue home improvement projects. While kitchens are the most popular space for home renovations they are also the most costly, so it’s not a project you will likely want to repeat in a couple of years. To ensure that your kitchen will be appealing for years to come, we suggest you consider the following timeless kitchen design elements.

Design Element 1: High-Quality Materials

The kitchen is the most used room in the house, so it’s important to purchase high-quality materials that will last. This is especially true when purchasing cabinets! In the words of Benjamin Franklin, “The bitterness of poor quality remains long after the sweetness of low price is forgotten.” When purchasing cabinets from French’s Cabinet Gallery, you can rest assured that you are getting high-quality cabinets. In fact, our cabinets come with a lifetime warranty on both construction and finish AND are made in the US with US materials. It doesn’t get much better than that!

Design Element 2: Use Neutral Colors

Using neutral colors on your kitchen cabinets doesn’t make your kitchen boring. Rather, it provides a striking canvas against which you can bring in trendy pops of color through decorative accents. Fun dishes and towels, bright vases, colorful placemats, or patterned rugs are a great way to bring vibrancy and style to your kitchen. Plus, these items can be changed frequently and easily.

Design Element 3: Shaker Cabinets

Shaker cabinets integrate well into any design style. Modern or traditional, shaker never looks out of place. This look has been around for more than 100 years and is still a consistent top seller.

Design Element 4: Open Concept Kitchen

No one wants to feel cramped, crowded, or confined in their kitchen. In the past, many homes were designed and built with the kitchen segregated from the rest of the living space, which minimized interaction with family and guests while cooking meals and entertaining. We say tear out the walls and let in the love! If the kitchen is the heart of the home, why not open it up?

Designing for You

When you’re ready to design the perfect, timeless kitchen, contact the design experts at French’s Cabinet Gallery at 615-371-8385. They’ll make sure the kitchen of your dreams stays that way for years to come.

