4 Suspects Held Following Capture During In-progress Auto Burglaries

Four suspects arrested early this morning on auto burglary charges are behind bars in Williamson County. At 2:45 Wednesday morning, Franklin Police were summoned to an apartment complex on N. Royal Oaks Boulevard after an alert resident reported seeing several men in hoodies checking car door handles.

Arriving officers ultimately located and arrested four suspects from Nashville and recovered several stolen items. Each of the suspects were charged with Auto Burglary, x4 counts of Attempted Burglary, and Felony Criminal Conspiracy. Suspect ages and bonds are listed below. All four are due in court on March 19.

Acuma Juma, 18: $180,000 Ochon Abdu, 19: $ 50,000 Nokrac Michael, 18: $ 180,000 Eric Mario, 19: $ 85,000

Franklin Police say that the immediate call from an alert citizen and quick officer arrivals led to these arrests.