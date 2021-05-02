4 State Parks Offering Special Mother’s Day Meals

Four Tennessee State Parks will be offering special Mother’s Day meals on Sunday, May 9. Mother’s Day meals will be offered at David Crockett, Montgomery Bell, Natchez Trace, and Pickwick Landing.
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant at David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg will feature a family-style breakfast, Mother’s Day lunch, and Mother’s Day catering service. The newly renovated restaurant inside the Lodge at Montgomery Bell in Burns will serve lunch with Southern-style food. Natchez Trace State Park in Wildersville will offer lunch at the restaurant inside Lodge Natchez Trace, and the Restaurant inside the newly renovated Lodge Pickwick Landing in Counce will offer lunch and dinner.
1DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK
1400 West Gaines, Lawrenceburg, TN
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
- Mother’s Day Family-Style Breakfast – 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m.
- $10.95 per person, not including drink, tax, or gratuity
- Children 5-and-under free, 6-11 half-price with each paying adult
- Seniors 62-older 10 percent discount
- No reservations required
Menu – Biscuits and white gravy, muffins, French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, baked apples, potato casserole, and grits
Mother’s Day Lunch –11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- $17.95 per person, not including drink, tax, or gratuity
- Children 5-and-under free, children 6-11 half-price with each paying adult.
- Seniors 62-and-older 10 percent discount
- Reservations only, required by May 5 at 3 p.m. Call 931-762-9541
Lunch menu – Chicken Alfredo, seared pork chops and dressing, tossed salad, fried squash, mashed potatoes, green peas with pearl onions, rolls, and cheesecake with choice of chocolate or strawberry topping
2MONTGOMERY BELL STATE PARK
1000 Hotel Avenue, Burns, TN
The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell
- Mother’s Day Lunch – 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Buffet-style served by staff
- $21.95 per person, non-alcoholic drinks included, not including tax and gratuity
- Children 12-and-under half price, children under 6 free when accompanied by an adult
- Reservations required: 615-797-3101
Lunch menu – Baked ham, catfish, fried chicken, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, fried okra, green beans, turnip greens, creamed corn, potato salad, crab salad, pasta salad, hushpuppies, rolls, full salad bar, strawberry shortcake, banana pudding, assorted cobblers, and assorted cakes.
3NATCHEZ TRACE STATE PARK
Pin Oak Lodge, 567 Pin Oak Lodge Rd., Wildersville, TN
The Restaurant at Natchez Trace
- Mother’s Day Lunch –11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- $15.95 per person, not including tax, drink, and gratuity
- Children 5-and-under free with each paying adult. Children ages 6-11 half price
- Reservations required, call 731-968-8176
Menu – Southern fried catfish, grilled chicken breast, butterfly shrimp, Southern cooked vegetables, full salad bar, assorted desserts.
4PICKWICK LANDING STATE PARK
120 Playground Loop, Counce, TN
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
- Mother’s Day lunch and dinner
- Lunch 11a.m.-3p.m.
- Dinner 4p.m.-9:30p.m.
- $19.95 per person, beverage, and tax not included
- $9.95 for children ages 6-12
- Children 5-and-under free (two per paying adult)
- Seniors 10 percent discount
- Reservations required, 731-689-3135, 800-250-8615
Menu – Ham, Southern-fried catfish, chicken and dressing, coleslaw, cream potatoes, green beans, cake