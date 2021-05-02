4 State Parks Offering Special Mother’s Day Meals

Four Tennessee State Parks will be offering special Mother’s Day meals on Sunday, May 9. Mother’s Day meals will be offered at David Crockett, Montgomery Bell, Natchez Trace, and Pickwick Landing.

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant at David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg will feature a family-style breakfast, Mother’s Day lunch, and Mother’s Day catering service. The newly renovated restaurant inside the Lodge at Montgomery Bell in Burns will serve lunch with Southern-style food. Natchez Trace State Park in Wildersville will offer lunch at the restaurant inside Lodge Natchez Trace, and the Restaurant inside the newly renovated Lodge Pickwick Landing in Counce will offer lunch and dinner.