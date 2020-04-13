April is looking a little different this year. While your pup might be thrilled to have more time with you at home, fear and uncertainty are common themes many of us are experiencing right now. But spring should be a joyous time, right? Why not go for a little pick-me-up by treating your dog to one of our treat boxes – available via curbside pickup?

1. Small Easter Basket With a Personalized Bone

This cute and colorful easy-to-grab Easter basket includes several delicious treats. Your furry friend is sure to love its personalized, crunchy and yogurt-/carob-dipped peanut butter bone. Or perhaps the chicken- or duck-flavored Plato Thinkers jerky sticks! This box also contains foil-wrapped dipped classic cremes and three decorated cutout egg cookies. All treats included in this basket contain wheat and vegetable-tinted yogurt icing. You can even select which color you would like for the personalized bone. Treats last two to three weeks at room temperature.

2. Easter Cookie Box

Another great holiday-themed gift box, this box is perfect for dog owners looking for premium dog treats. The cookies included in this box are soft, and they’re dipped in icing and tinted with natural vegetable dyes and carob dip. Each box has its own unique assortment of colors. All cookies include wheat.

3. Soft Treat Box

This box of curated soft treats will help your furry friend get through the quarantine! It contains four sets of three soft cookies; you can choose from either blueberry or peanut butter for the flavor. The Soft Treat Box also includes three yogurt-dipped crandoodle cookies and one set of dipped classic cremes. All the treats in this box contain flour. Some of the treats are decorated with either yogurt icing or carob, both of which are specially formulated for dogs.

4. Crunchy Big Dog Box

This box of premium dog treats includes two sets of peanut butter rollovers, two peanut butter beg-als, two dipped classic cremes, two sets of cheese Fetch It sticks, two sets of savory Rrribs, and three sets of peanut butter Dipped Delights. Our Three Dog Bakery dog treat delivery service will ensure your pup has what it needs to get through quarantine!

All boxes are available via curbside delivery at our Mt. Juliet location (1982 Providence Pkwy #102). Shop here.