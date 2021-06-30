4 Safety Tips for the Fourth of July | Williamson Medical Center

It’s a busy time of the year for many Emergency Departments in the United States. Firework-related burns and injuries, water and pool injuries, and grilling mishaps are a few of the common causes behind trips to the ER.

As always, Williamson Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Services are here for you and your family should you need them. Of course, what’s even better than excellent care? Injury prevention! Find out how you can keep your family safe this summer.

Avoid a Trip to the ER | 4 Safety Tips

#1 Practice kitchen/grill safety.

Practice safe knife work and keep your focus on the task at hand – literally. If you do sustain a cut, run the injury under cold water, add pressure and a bandage. If bleeding doesn’t stop, visit the ER for sutures. Delaying care can increase risk for infection.

Always check gas grill hoses for leaks or cracks. Never grill indoors or within two feet of decks, siding, tree branches, or other flammable areas. Keep children away from grilling areas.

#2 Water and pool safety.

Whether you’re taking a pontoon out on Percy Priest, kayaking down the Harpeth, or enjoying the simple pleasures of a backyard pool, water safety should always be top of mind. Review safe boating practices for any watercraft you may be operating, and ensure there’s at least one life vest for each passenger on board.

Keep a first aid kit near your pool, and be sure all friends, family members, and guests know the pool rules. Consider installing a fence around the pool or wireless outdoor sensors to alert you of an entry into the pool; this can be especially important if you have small children.

#3 Firework safety.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates there were approximately 10,000 emergency room visits associated with fireworks in 2019. Following proper health and safety guidelines can help ensure you and your family don’t become a part of those statistics.

Always follow the manufacturer’s directions. Never use homemade fireworks. Only light fireworks on the ground in fire-resistant areas. If a firework malfunction occurs, do not attempt to relight it. Douse the nonfunctioning firework with water and dispose of it. Never let young children light or handle fireworks. Never point sparklers or fireworks at others.

#4 Get the help you need.

Finally, if you do need emergency care, don’t delay in getting help. Watch the video below to learn about the top 10 ER conditions you shouldn’t ignore!

Emergency Care… Close to You

For emergency medical care, call 911. To learn more about Emergency Medical Services at Williamson Medical Center visit us online. For directions to our Emergency Department, click here.

