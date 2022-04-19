4 Refreshing Cocktails for Spring & Summer You Can Mix Up at Home

From our partners at CloudNineMagazine.com

Summertime forges the path for cocktails crafted with fresh fruit, herbs and bright flavors. Why go out when you can create high-quality, indulgent summer cocktails at home?

1. Raspberry Mojito

Spicy Southern Kitchen creates a refreshing Raspberry and Mint Mojito perfect for those hot summer days. Made with fresh raspberries and rum, summer is just a sip away.

2. Salted Strawberry Daiquiri

Few things say summer like fresh strawberries, Bon Appetit’s Salted Strawberry Daiquiri has a Strawberry Daiquiri that will have you singing The Beatles’ Strawberry Fields Forever all weekend long.

SYRUP

8 oz. strawberries, hulled, halved, quartered if large

1 cup sugar

ASSEMBLY

1½ oz. white rum

½ oz. Aperitivo Cappelletti

¾ oz. fresh lime juice

Kosher salt

Strawberry, hulled (for serving)

To make 1 cocktail, combine rum, Cappelletti, lime juice, ½ oz. strawberry syrup, and a small pinch of salt in a cocktail shaker. Add 4–6 ice cubes, cover, and shake vigorously until outside of shaker is very cold, about 20 seconds. Double-strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a strawberry.

3. Frozen Mudslide

A decadent, frozen treat to help cool off from the high temps of summer, Insanely Good Recipe’s Frozen Mudslide will satisfy your iced coffee craving in the form of a frozen cocktail.

4. Pineapple Rum Punch

Deliciously Sprinkled has the perfect adult beverage to make you feel like a kid again! Made with pineapple, cherries and rum this punch will have you escaping to a tropical oasis from your own living room.