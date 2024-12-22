4 Nashville Holiday Drink Menus You Have to Try

2 Fido

Not too far from Playdate, nestled in Hillsboro Village, Fido offers a coffee shop’s take on holiday beverages. Studying students, festive families, and bustling businessmen alike enjoy their versatile space. Peppermint mochas are in high demand every December. Luckily, Fido’s menu features a classic and matcha take on this drink that you’ll surely love.

(Drinks pictured are the But What Would I Wear and Blitzen)