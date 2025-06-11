$4 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Same Spring Hill Publix

SPRING HILL – Lady Luck is shining brightly on the Publix store located at 4935 Main Street in Spring Hill, Tennessee. First, the location sold a Lotto America ticket that won the game’s hefty $37.37 million jackpot on June 7 , and last night the retailer location scored another big win by selling a Mega Millions ticket that matched five of six numbers drawn to win an incredible $4 million!

Neither of the winning ticket holders have come forward yet to claim their big prizes, but Publix will receive $5,000 for each of the two lucky multi-million-dollar tickets sold for a total of $10,000.

Both winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim.

Details about each prize include:

The winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket won from the drawing held June 10, 2025. This is an all-cash prize.

The winner of the $37.37 million Lotto America jackpot prize may choose to receive the winnings as an annuity or a lump-sum payment. The cash value is estimated at $16.8 million.

The Lottery reminds the winners to sign the back of their ticket and to call the Lottery’s Nashville office.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.4 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email