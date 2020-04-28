If there’s one positive thing to come out of this coronavirus season, it’s that we all have extra time at home to learn new skills. If, in the past, you’ve relied on our crew here at Refine Men’s Salon for beard maintenance, thank you! We so appreciate your business and we can’t wait to open our doors again when it is safe to do so. We’ll be here to continue providing you with expert men’s grooming services.

In the meantime, let’s talk about those new skills you’re learning! Landscaping? Cocktail mixing? What about beard maintenance? If you’ve never given much thought to beard maintenance, now is a great time to pick up a new DIY skill.

We’ll have you looking great on your next Zoom call! Here’s how…

Beard Maintenance Tips from Refine Men’s Salon

1.Wash your beard.

Yes, your beard needs washing just like your face or your hair. Washing at least two to three times per week will help prevent sweat and oil from building up in the beard.

2. Comb your beard.

And don’t use your hair comb! Unlike a hair comb, a beard comb has wider teeth. Comb in an upward motion, “fluffing” the beard away from the face. The idea behind combing the beard is to separate the hairs and create a fuller appearance. (No more matted, patted down beards!) Once you’ve combed, you can apply a beard conditioner.

3. Condition your beard.

Conditioner can be helpful for reducing dandruff and itchiness, taming the wild hairs, and providing a pleasant smell. We’re fans of Reuzel Beard Foam, a leave-in conditioner (also known as “beard mousse”). Beard oil is another conditioning option. Check out Uppercut Deluxe Beard Oil for a natural, non-greasy option that’s rich with argan, jojoba, avocado and rosemary oils.

4.Trim the neckline.

One of the best ways to keep your beard looking fresh is to trim the neckline. How do you know where to trim? Easy! Place two fingers above the Adam’s apple. Trim just above the highest finger. Don’t trim along the jawline.

