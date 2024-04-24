4 Home Runs Propels Tennessee to Run-Rule Win Over Belmont

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Home runs from Zaida Puni , Kiki Milloy , Katie Taylor and Jamison Brockenbrough helped propel No. 3 Tennessee to a 9-1 run-rule victory over Belmont on Tuesday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Payton Gottshall got the start for Tennessee, tossing four shutout innings with two hits, one walk and three strikeouts en route to her 17th win.

Ryleigh White relieved Gottshall to start the fifth and finished out the night, allowing one unearned run.

Alex Clesi opened the game for the Bruins and threw two innings, giving up three runs on seven hits. She gave way to Ellie Giles in the third who surrendered four runs on three hits in just one inning of work. Rayna Cruickshanks pitched the final 2.2 frames, letting UT score twice on three hits.

Clesi suffered the loss – her fourth this season.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Email