If you have a dog, then you probably agree few things are more important than their safety and well-being. If you’re like us, you probably go out of your way to ensure your dog has a safe home to live in, regular exercise, and – most importantly – a well-balanced and healthy diet.

In an effort to prioritize the safety of our customers and employees, we've made the difficult decision to temporarily close our Franklin location and operate our Mt. Juliet location under restricted hours. The good news is that your pup can still get special treatment and healthy dog food –– now with curbside service!

Healthy Dog Food Available with Curbside Pickup

These days it seems like more and more research is showing that traditional dog food brands are actually harmful to dogs in many ways. In fact, a recent report found that 46 percent of dogs die of cancer, and the authors of the study suggest dog food has something to do with this statistic. Additionally, a report from the FDA found that more than half of today’s popular dog food brands are linked to disease.

With this new information available, dog owners are constantly looking for healthy dog foods to feed their furry friends, not only so they can ensure their dogs are healthy but so they themselves can get some peace of mind. In the following sections, we’re going to talk about some of the best dog foods we’re proud to offer at Three Dog Bakery.

1. Stella & Chewy’s

Stella & Chewy’s takes the health of man’s best friend seriously. The company was built on the philosophy that pets thrive when they’re fed a wild-inspired diet, one that includes premium ingredients like grass-fed meat, cage-free poultry, wild fish, and organic fruits and vegetables. They take natural dog food to a whole new level.

Stella & Chewy’s also add vitamins and minerals to make their recipes extra special. The American Federation of Feed Control Officials (AFFCO) approves of their products.

Probiotics and antioxidants are also used for enhancement. This brand is preferred because they follow the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) guidelines that are put out by the FDA and USDA.

2. Our In-House Brand

That’s right! At Three Dog Bakery, we make our own delicious natural dog food. We take pride in every batch we make. Few things in life are more important to us than the health of our own animals; we would never produce a dog food that we wouldn’t gladly feed our own pets!

3. Primal

Primal is another brand that’s known for only using premium ingredients that dogs love. Their proprietary formulas and mixes have made them a household name. Primal believes that all dogs should have access to natural dog food; this company is at the forefront of researching how and why dogs suffer from diet-related diseases. Primal uses highly digestible amino acids, vitamins, and minerals in all their products.

4. Orijen

Have you ever fed your dog Orijen food before? This nourishing dog food brand takes pride in their three-day farm-to-kitchen process. Orijen only uses fresh regional meats, fish, poultry, fruits, and vegetables. Their quality is simply unmatched. State-of-the-art food-processing technologies make their products even better. One of the best dog food brands on the market, we’re proud to carry Orijen products.

Three Dog Bakery has two locations in Middle Tennessee – Franklin (1556 W McEwen Unit 112) and Mt Juliet (1982 Providence Pkwy #102).