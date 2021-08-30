4-H Stem Courses Offered to Local Students

For decades, the 4-H Program through the University of Tennessee’s Extension Office system has introduced thousands of school-aged children to educational opportunities in traditional subjects such as agriculture and home economics. But today’s 4-H Program in Williamson County is far more diverse in its course offerings, bringing 21st-century concepts in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math to life through a series of fun courses taught by local professionals willing to lend their expertise in the classroom.

Starting in September, multi-week afterschool and weekend courses will range from Crime Scene Investigation to Drones, Robotics, Solar Sprint Cars, and 3-D Printing, among others.

The CSI course, taught by veteran federal court attorney Jennifer Hartsell Stockdale, takes middle and high-school students on a journey through the analysis of forensic evidence most often utilized in the courtroom – blood splatter, fingerprints, the effects of alcohol and drugs, determining the time of death, and the legal aspects of prosecution and defense – in an age-appropriate curriculum that incorporates science, mathematics, and technology.

“These courses have been very popular, and are typically something you wouldn’t have access to until you reach the collegiate level,” Stockdale says. “It’s a joy to be able to introduce these concepts to children, as you can literally see their wheels turning. Many of our participants have chosen career paths as a result.”

In STEM courses, including one segment geared toward Girls’ STEMPowerment, students are introduced to astronomy, circuitry, engineering, environmental science, physics, and other relevant hands-on subjects. More advanced courses delve into biomedical engineering, where participants build a functioning prosthetic hand, and a working model of the human circulatory system.

In Junior Solar Sprint, kids as young as fifth grade build a sprint car out of Styrofoam, install a solar panel on top and then race the cars. Another course explores aerodynamics and computer-aided drafting to produce race cars on a 3-D printer, and yet another set of classes taught by two degreed engineers builds and operates microdrones.

Instructor Elvia Klym, a teacher at Nolensville High School who collaborates with local mechanical engineer Jeff Duncan, says it’s the perfect hook to get kids interested in STEM subjects.

“It also gets into the arts, humanities, and career education. Think of the many uses of drones: farmers monitoring fields, scientists monitoring volcanoes, NASA, emergency medical services, e-sports with college scholarships, and then where it all started, in the military,” Klym says. “It positions kids for a wide variety of career paths. We think it’s a great way to be introduced with easy-to-fly, introductory drones, and they have a blast designing courses and learning about aircraft.”