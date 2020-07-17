



Our team at Refine Men’s Salon is growing! As we have safely reopened our doors, we are now looking to bring in more stylists to work in our semi-private stations, each of which features 8-foot walls in between each space. The health and safety of our employees and guests remain our top priority as we continue to grow.

Stylists with experience in cutting men’s hair are encouraged to apply now! Our stylists specialize in precise men’s cuts, single blade shaves, beards, scalp treatments, color, and other men’s grooming services. We are hiring both full- and part-time stylists.

Why Work at Refine Men’s Salon?

Refine Men’s Salon is a high-end salon that pays attention to detail. If you are detail-oriented and take pride in your work, you’ll love being a part of the Refine team! Why work with us?

We offer training to refine your skills.

You will have the opportunity to take advantage of continued education, such as product knowledge and technique classes.

We want to help you become the best stylist you can be!

We are looking for passionate, ambitious, stylists who have the technical skills to match. Our stylists maintain high-end professionalism, are willing to learn and grow, have an upbeat personality, and are able to cater to our guests so they keep coming back for more.

Compensation, Perks and Benefits

We offer commission and bonus, with guaranteed base pay of $15.00 per hour for three months while you build your business. Stylists have the potential to earn $70,000+ per year. Other perks and benefits include:

Opportunities to participate in medical benefits

High service ticket average, with generous tips

Training and education encourage you to grow in your craft

Closed on Sundays

Opportunities to advance

Paid holidays and earned paid vacation time

To apply, fill out an application here. For more information, call (615) 219-0188.

Get in touch with Refine Men’s Salon:

1844 W McEwen Drive Suite 110, Franklin

Phone: (615) 219-0188

Email: [email protected]

Refine Men’s Salon Website

Refine Men’s Salon Instagram

