In the South, there’s a tradition to serve black eyed peas, greens, pork and cornbread on New Year’s as these foods are meant to symbolize wealth and prosperity in the New Year. In addition to these items, we’ve got some great ideas from Papa C Pies on items to serve either at a New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day party that would compliment these traditional dishes.
Papa C Pies offers online ordering, making New Year’s prep easy! Order today and pick up your pie in the drive-thru (yes, you read that correctly – you don’t even have to get out of your car)!
1Cinnamon Rolls
Just look at those ooey gooey cinnamon rolls! Papa C Pies’ cinnamon rolls are hand made from scratch. From preparing the batch, letting the yeast rise and baking the rolls, it takes 5 hours to make the cinnamon rolls! What a sweet treat to serve this New Year’s!
2Spinach Bacon Quiche
Thick cut bacon, fresh baby spinach, fresh grated Parmesan and 3-year aged Cabog Sharp Cheddar cheese help make this quiche simply delectable! It is available in 6″ and 9″ Deep Dish pans.
The Spinach Bacon Quiche is available as “Take and Bake.” Order yours today and pop in the oven for 30 minutes on party day!
Available sizes: 6″ and 9″ Deep Dish
3Sausage and Red Pepper Quiche
Here’s another great Quiche option – made with fresh ground sausage, roasted red pepper, fresh grated Parmesan and 3 year aged Cabot Sharp Cheddar cheese.
The Sausage and Roasted Red Pepper Quiche is available as “Take and Bake.” Order yours today and pop in the oven for 30 minutes on party day!
Available sizes: 6″ and 9″ Deep Dish
4Chicken Pot Pie
Nothing says comfort like a Chicken Pot Pie. Made with delicious all white meat with carrots, green beans, corn, lima beans, in rich chicken stock and seasoned with rosemary, thyme, salt & pepper, all wrapped up in Papa C Pies’ signature light & flaky crust, this is truly the perfect meal!
This item is available as “Take & Bake” or they can bake it for you for pickup “Hot & Fresh”!
Available sizes: 6″ and 9″ Deep Dish
Papa C Pies is located at:
99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)
Store hours:
Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm
Sat: 10am to 5pm
www.instagram.com/papacpies
www.facebook.com/papacpiesbakery
www.twitter.com/papacpies
Have a question for Papa C Pies? Fill out the form below: