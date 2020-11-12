4 Fall Pies That Are NOT Pumpkin!

Some people call it fall, some people call it autumn, and many call it pumpkin spice latte (PSL) season! And while we love all things pumpkin just as much as the next person, let’s be honest… sometimes you’re looking for something a little different. So enjoy your PSL, indulge in some pumpkin bread and dip a big old scoop of pumpkin pie ice cream. Then call or swing by Papa C Pies when you’re ready for a scrumptious un-pumpkin pie! While we have a host of fantastic options available year-round, here we feature four delicious fall pies that break out of the pumpkin rut.

Our Award-Winning Chocolate Pie

Named Nashville’s best chocolate pie by popular vote in Nashville Lifestyles Magazine, this rich and smooth chocolate pie features 60% cacao dark chocolate for a deep, complex and well-balanced flavor. Whether you eat the Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie by itself, à la mode or with a cup of coffee, you’re sure to love it this fall.

Pecan Pies

PE-can, pe-CAHN, PE-CAN or however else you say it, nothing screams Southern fall dessert like a pecan pie. And at Papa C Pies, we proudly offer three amazing varieties, all featuring fresh Georgia pecans.

Traditional Pecan Pie – the quintessential pecan pie balancing the sweetness of the filling with the texture and flavor found only in pecans

– the quintessential pecan pie balancing the sweetness of the filling with the texture and flavor found only in pecans Steeplechase Derby Pie – this delicacy features pecans and traditional pecan pie filling, but then takes the deliciousness to the next level with the addition of Ghirardelli chocolate chips and bourbon for a true Southern treat!

– this delicacy features pecans and traditional pecan pie filling, but then takes the deliciousness to the next level with the addition of Ghirardelli chocolate chips and bourbon for a true Southern treat! Chocolate Pecan Pie – you can call this a pecan pie with a chocolate filling or a chocolate fudge pie with pecans thrown in. But whatever you call it, call it perfection!

Apple Pies

People often think of apple pie as a summer dessert, but apples are definitely ripe and ready for harvest and celebrating in the autumn months! Featuring warm cinnamon spices and tart granny smith apples, our two-crust apple pies are great with coffee, hot tea or cold vanilla ice cream. Papa C Pies proudly offers not only a beautiful Apple Pie but also an exquisite Apple-Blackberry Pie for a uniquely balanced flavor and textural explosion.

The above pies are all available for nationwide shipping.

Peanut Butter Pie

If you’re fortunate enough to live in or be visiting the Middle Tennessee area, you can pick up another fall favorite… Peanut Butter Pie! A whipped pie in a homemade graham cracker crust, this is filled with creamy peanut butter and cream cheese, with Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cups mixed in and topping the pie for extra decadence.

Let Papa C Pies be your pie provider this fall with not-pumpkin and oh-so-yummy fall pies!

