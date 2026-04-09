4/9/26: Clear Skies and Cool Early Morning at 52.9, High of 76.3 Expected Today

At 4:51 AM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.9°F. Winds are calm at 5.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 76.3°F with some partly cloudy skies developing. The wind will become slightly stronger, gusting up to 12.6 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the day. Tonight, the skies will remain clear as temperatures drop to a low of 57.6°F. Winds will decrease to around 7.3 mph.

Overall, it is shaping up to be a dry and moderately warm day in Williamson County, with no significant weather disturbances anticipated.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 52°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 7 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 7:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 76°F 52°F Partly cloudy Friday 79°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 77°F 56°F Overcast Monday 73°F 59°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 79°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 61°F Overcast

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