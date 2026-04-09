4/9/26: Clear Skies and Cool Early Morning at 52.9, High of 76.3 Expected Today

At 4:51 AM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.9°F. Winds are calm at 5.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 76.3°F with some partly cloudy skies developing. The wind will become slightly stronger, gusting up to 12.6 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the day. Tonight, the skies will remain clear as temperatures drop to a low of 57.6°F. Winds will decrease to around 7.3 mph.
Overall, it is shaping up to be a dry and moderately warm day in Williamson County, with no significant weather disturbances anticipated.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
52°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
7:15pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|76°F
|52°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|79°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|77°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|73°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|79°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|61°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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