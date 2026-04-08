4/8/26: Mainly Clear and 73, High 75, Tonight Partly Cloudy, Low 58

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 73°F. Winds are blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

For the remainder of today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 75°F, with ongoing clear conditions and light winds peaking up to 10.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Tonight’s forecast indicates a slight decrease in temperature with a low of 57.7°F. It will be partly cloudy, with wind speeds reducing slightly to a maximum of 8.7 mph. Precipitation chances continue to be minimal at 1%.

No weather alerts have been issued for the area. Residents can expect a calm and mostly clear day transitioning into a cooler, partly cloudy evening.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 43°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 7:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 75°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 50°F Overcast Friday 72°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 76°F 55°F Overcast Monday 77°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 61°F Overcast

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