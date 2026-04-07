4/7/26: Clear Sky and Evening Chill at 64°F, Wind Easing Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 64.2°F. Winds are blowing at 8.9 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Today’s weather previously reached a high of 65.5°F, while the early morning low was 42.8°F. The sky remained mostly overcast throughout the day, with a very minimal precipitation chance of 1% and no rainfall occurring.
Tonight, skies are expected to clear completely as the temperature drops to a forecasted low of 49.5°F. The wind speeds will slightly decrease, peaking at up to 7.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain low at 1%.
Overall, the weather in Williamson County has been mild and dry today, and it will continue to be clear and cool tonight with minimal wind.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|65°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|74°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|74°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
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