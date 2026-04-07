Home Weather 4/7/26: Clear Sky and Evening Chill at 64°F, Wind Easing Tonight

4/7/26: Clear Sky and Evening Chill at 64°F, Wind Easing Tonight

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 64.2°F. Winds are blowing at 8.9 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s weather previously reached a high of 65.5°F, while the early morning low was 42.8°F. The sky remained mostly overcast throughout the day, with a very minimal precipitation chance of 1% and no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, skies are expected to clear completely as the temperature drops to a forecasted low of 49.5°F. The wind speeds will slightly decrease, peaking at up to 7.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain low at 1%.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County has been mild and dry today, and it will continue to be clear and cool tonight with minimal wind.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
43°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
7:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 65°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 74°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 60°F Drizzle: light
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