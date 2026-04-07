Home Weather 4/7/26: Clear Skies and Pleasant 64°F in Williamson County

4/7/26: Clear Skies and Pleasant 64°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 64°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher early in the afternoon, with a high of 65.8°F, and winds reached up to 10.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no significant rainfall expected throughout the day.

Heading into the evening, the weather is forecasted to remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 50°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly to 8 mph. The likelihood of rainfall continues to be minimal, maintaining a 1% chance.

Overall, residents of Williamson County can expect a serene and clear day transitioning into a calm evening with stable weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
43°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
7:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 66°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 74°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 46°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 60°F Drizzle: light
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