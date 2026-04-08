4/7/26: Clear Evening, Ideal for National Beer Day Celebrations, 53°F

As of 9:30 PM, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 53.1°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 5.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 65.5°F under overcast conditions, with winds peaking at around 10.5 mph. The temperature dipped to a low of 42.8°F, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day with a zero percent chance of precipitation.

Tonight’s forecast continues to promise clear skies, which is ideal for those celebrating National Beer Day at outdoor venues or local breweries. Temperatures are expected to remain cool, dropping to a low of about 50.7°F, and the wind will ease up slightly to 7 mph. There is no precipitation expected, ensuring a pleasant evening for any outdoor festivities.

Enjoy a safe and comfortable evening as you celebrate National Beer Day under the favorable weather conditions of Williamson County.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 43°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 7:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 65°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 44°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 49°F Overcast Friday 71°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 77°F 56°F Overcast Monday 75°F 61°F Overcast

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