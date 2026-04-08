Home Weather 4/7/26: Clear Evening, Ideal for National Beer Day Celebrations, 53°F

4/7/26: Clear Evening, Ideal for National Beer Day Celebrations, 53°F

By
Source Staff
-

As of 9:30 PM, Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 53.1°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 5.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 65.5°F under overcast conditions, with winds peaking at around 10.5 mph. The temperature dipped to a low of 42.8°F, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day with a zero percent chance of precipitation.

Tonight’s forecast continues to promise clear skies, which is ideal for those celebrating National Beer Day at outdoor venues or local breweries. Temperatures are expected to remain cool, dropping to a low of about 50.7°F, and the wind will ease up slightly to 7 mph. There is no precipitation expected, ensuring a pleasant evening for any outdoor festivities.

Enjoy a safe and comfortable evening as you celebrate National Beer Day under the favorable weather conditions of Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
43°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
7:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 65°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 44°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 77°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 75°F 61°F Overcast
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