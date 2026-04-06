4/6/26: Overcast and 63°F, Staying Dry with Clear Skies Tonight

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 63.5°F. Wind speeds are currently measuring at 7.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Today’s weather has seen temperatures close to the expected high of 66.6°F with a morning low of 40.6°F. The overcast conditions have persisted throughout the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 10.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the day.
Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear with a forecasted low of 51.8°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, peaking at around 6.8 mph. The probability of precipitation remains at zero percent as the region expects a clear and calm night ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|67°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|66°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|47°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter