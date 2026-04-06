Home Weather 4/6/26: Overcast and 63°F, Staying Dry with Clear Skies Tonight

4/6/26: Overcast and 63°F, Staying Dry with Clear Skies Tonight

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 63.5°F. Wind speeds are currently measuring at 7.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s weather has seen temperatures close to the expected high of 66.6°F with a morning low of 40.6°F. The overcast conditions have persisted throughout the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 10.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear with a forecasted low of 51.8°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, peaking at around 6.8 mph. The probability of precipitation remains at zero percent as the region expects a clear and calm night ahead.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
41°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:26am
Sunset
7:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 67°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 66°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 47°F Mainly clear
Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 55°F Overcast
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