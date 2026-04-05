4/5/26: Overcast and Cool at 57°F, Slight Rain Expected Later Today

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 56.8°F. The wind is currently blowing at 12.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Today’s weather will reach a high of 61°F with winds peaking at 14.1 mph. There is a 93% chance of slight rain, with total precipitation expected to be around 0.2 inches. Conditions will remain largely overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies are forecasted to clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 46.2°F. Winds will lessen slightly, reaching up to 9.2 mph, and no precipitation is expected.

These conditions do not warrant any official weather warnings for Williamson County at this time. Residents can anticipate a clear and cooler evening following today’s slight rain and overcast conditions.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 46°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 93% chance · 0.2 in Now 57°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 7:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 61°F 46°F Rain: slight Monday 64°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 68°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 49°F Overcast Friday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: light Saturday 76°F 55°F Overcast

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