4/5/26: Overcast and Cool at 57°F, Slight Rain Expected Later Today

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 56.8°F. The wind is currently blowing at 12.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.
Today’s weather will reach a high of 61°F with winds peaking at 14.1 mph. There is a 93% chance of slight rain, with total precipitation expected to be around 0.2 inches. Conditions will remain largely overcast throughout the day.
Tonight, the skies are forecasted to clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 46.2°F. Winds will lessen slightly, reaching up to 9.2 mph, and no precipitation is expected.
These conditions do not warrant any official weather warnings for Williamson County at this time. Residents can anticipate a clear and cooler evening following today’s slight rain and overcast conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|61°F
|46°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|64°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|68°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|76°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter