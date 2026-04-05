Home Weather 4/5/26: Clear Sky, Evening Temp 59.9, Slight Rain Earlier Today

4/5/26: Clear Sky, Evening Temp 59.9, Slight Rain Earlier Today

By
Source Staff
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As of 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is recorded at 59.9°F with clear skies and current winds blowing at 11.2 mph. No precipitation has been reported.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 61°F while the lowest was at 45.9°F. Winds peaked at 14.1 mph with a slight rain, though the total precipitation remained low at 0.2 inches despite a 93% chance.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to continue clear with a low temperature of about 46.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease, reaching up to 8.8 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation expected.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and clear evening ahead without any severe weather disruptions.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
46°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
93% chance · 0.2 in
Now
60°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
7:12pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 61°F 46°F Rain: slight
Monday 65°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 68°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 76°F 55°F Overcast
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