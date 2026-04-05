4/5/26: Clear Sky, Evening Temp 59.9, Slight Rain Earlier Today

As of 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is recorded at 59.9°F with clear skies and current winds blowing at 11.2 mph. No precipitation has been reported.
Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 61°F while the lowest was at 45.9°F. Winds peaked at 14.1 mph with a slight rain, though the total precipitation remained low at 0.2 inches despite a 93% chance.
Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to continue clear with a low temperature of about 46.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease, reaching up to 8.8 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation expected.
Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and clear evening ahead without any severe weather disruptions.
Today's Details
High
61°F
Low
46°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
93% chance · 0.2 in
Now
60°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
7:12pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|61°F
|46°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|65°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|68°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|76°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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