4/5/26: Clear Sky, Evening Temp 59.9, Slight Rain Earlier Today

As of 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is recorded at 59.9°F with clear skies and current winds blowing at 11.2 mph. No precipitation has been reported.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 61°F while the lowest was at 45.9°F. Winds peaked at 14.1 mph with a slight rain, though the total precipitation remained low at 0.2 inches despite a 93% chance.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to continue clear with a low temperature of about 46.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease, reaching up to 8.8 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation expected.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and clear evening ahead without any severe weather disruptions.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 46°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 45% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 93% chance · 0.2 in Now 60°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 7:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 61°F 46°F Rain: slight Monday 65°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 68°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 49°F Overcast Friday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: light Saturday 76°F 55°F Overcast

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