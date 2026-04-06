4/5/26: Clear Night in Williamson County, Temp Cooling to 47.8 After Slight Rain

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 50.4°F and a gentle breeze of 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, the area experienced slightly warmer conditions with a high of 61.5°F. The wind reached speeds up to 14.1 mph, and despite a high precipitation chance of 93%, only 0.2 inches of rain was recorded. This light rain did not disrupt local activities significantly.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 47.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7.8 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.
Residents can expect a peaceful night ahead with favorable weather conditions, ideal for any evening outdoor activities or travel in the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|62°F
|46°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|65°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|66°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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