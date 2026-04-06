4/5/26: Clear Night in Williamson County, Temp Cooling to 47.8 After Slight Rain

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 50.4°F and a gentle breeze of 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the area experienced slightly warmer conditions with a high of 61.5°F. The wind reached speeds up to 14.1 mph, and despite a high precipitation chance of 93%, only 0.2 inches of rain was recorded. This light rain did not disrupt local activities significantly.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 47.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7.8 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents can expect a peaceful night ahead with favorable weather conditions, ideal for any evening outdoor activities or travel in the area.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 46°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 93% chance · 0.2 in Now 50°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 7:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 62°F 46°F Rain: slight Monday 65°F 42°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 66°F 45°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 47°F Overcast Friday 71°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast

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