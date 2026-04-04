4/4/26: Partly Cloudy and 77°F, Winds Up to 19 mph, Moderate Rain Expected Later

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 77.2°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds are brisk from the west at 16.9 mph, with no precipitation currently recorded.

Today’s temperature is expected to peak at 79.9°F. Although it remains dry this afternoon, conditions are forecasted to change, with an 83% chance of precipitation and up to 0.27 inches of rain expected, signaling moderate rain later in the day. Winds could gust as high as 19.4 mph.

Tonight, temperatures are anticipated to dip to a low of 62.8°F with continued cloud cover and a persistent chance of precipitation at 83%. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maxing out around 14.4 mph. Moderate drizzle is expected, which may affect visibility and require cautious driving.

Residents of Williamson County should prepare for inclement weather starting this afternoon and continuing into the night. Be advised to secure any loose outdoor items due to the gusty winds and carry an umbrella or rain gear if going outdoors.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 63°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 83% chance · 0.27 in Now 77°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 7:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 80°F 63°F Rain: moderate Sunday 56°F 45°F Rain: slight Monday 64°F 40°F Clear sky Tuesday 61°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 52°F Overcast Friday 74°F 52°F Overcast

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