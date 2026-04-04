Home Weather 4/4/26: Partly Cloudy and 77°F, Winds Up to 19 mph, Moderate Rain...

4/4/26: Partly Cloudy and 77°F, Winds Up to 19 mph, Moderate Rain Expected Later

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 77.2°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds are brisk from the west at 16.9 mph, with no precipitation currently recorded.

Today’s temperature is expected to peak at 79.9°F. Although it remains dry this afternoon, conditions are forecasted to change, with an 83% chance of precipitation and up to 0.27 inches of rain expected, signaling moderate rain later in the day. Winds could gust as high as 19.4 mph.

Tonight, temperatures are anticipated to dip to a low of 62.8°F with continued cloud cover and a persistent chance of precipitation at 83%. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maxing out around 14.4 mph. Moderate drizzle is expected, which may affect visibility and require cautious driving.

Residents of Williamson County should prepare for inclement weather starting this afternoon and continuing into the night. Be advised to secure any loose outdoor items due to the gusty winds and carry an umbrella or rain gear if going outdoors.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
63°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
83% chance · 0.27 in
Now
77°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
7:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 80°F 63°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 56°F 45°F Rain: slight
Monday 64°F 40°F Clear sky
Tuesday 61°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 52°F Overcast
Friday 74°F 52°F Overcast
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