4/4/26: Clear Sky Overnight, Early Temp 65.5, Heading to High 80.1 with Evening Rain Likely

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 65.5°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Today’s weather is expected to see a high of 80.1°F and a low of 61.5°F. It will become breezier as the day progresses with wind speeds reaching up to 19.3 mph. There is a significant chance of rain at 83%, with a forecasted precipitation total of 0.29 inches, featuring moderate rain.

Tonight, the temperature is again projected to drop to a low of 61.5°F. Wind speeds will remain high, peaking at around 17.1 mph. The likelihood of moderate rainfall continues at 83%, indicating a wet night ahead.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 62°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 83% chance · 0.29 in Now 65°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 7:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 80°F 62°F Rain: moderate Sunday 58°F 43°F Rain: moderate Monday 64°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 58°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 66°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 61°F 51°F Drizzle: light Friday 74°F 52°F Overcast

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