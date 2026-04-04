4/4/26: Clear Sky Overnight, Early Temp 65.5, Heading to High 80.1 with Evening Rain Likely

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 65.5°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded overnight.
Today’s weather is expected to see a high of 80.1°F and a low of 61.5°F. It will become breezier as the day progresses with wind speeds reaching up to 19.3 mph. There is a significant chance of rain at 83%, with a forecasted precipitation total of 0.29 inches, featuring moderate rain.
Tonight, the temperature is again projected to drop to a low of 61.5°F. Wind speeds will remain high, peaking at around 17.1 mph. The likelihood of moderate rainfall continues at 83%, indicating a wet night ahead.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
62°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
83% chance · 0.29 in
Now
65°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
7:11pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|80°F
|62°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|58°F
|43°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|64°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|58°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|66°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|61°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|74°F
|52°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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