Home Weather 4/4/26: Clear Sky Overnight, Early Temp 65.5, Heading to High 80.1 with...

4/4/26: Clear Sky Overnight, Early Temp 65.5, Heading to High 80.1 with Evening Rain Likely

By
Source Staff
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At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 65.5°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Today’s weather is expected to see a high of 80.1°F and a low of 61.5°F. It will become breezier as the day progresses with wind speeds reaching up to 19.3 mph. There is a significant chance of rain at 83%, with a forecasted precipitation total of 0.29 inches, featuring moderate rain.

Tonight, the temperature is again projected to drop to a low of 61.5°F. Wind speeds will remain high, peaking at around 17.1 mph. The likelihood of moderate rainfall continues at 83%, indicating a wet night ahead.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
62°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
83% chance · 0.29 in
Now
65°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
7:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 80°F 62°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 58°F 43°F Rain: moderate
Monday 64°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 58°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 66°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Friday 74°F 52°F Overcast
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