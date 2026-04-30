Home Weather 4/30/26: Overcast with high of 63, low of 49; winds 10-14 mph;...

4/30/26: Overcast with high of 63, low of 49; winds 10-14 mph; no measurable precipitation expected tonight.

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 62.6°F with wind speeds at 10.3 mph. The area is experiencing overcast skies, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 63.5°F and a low of 49.3°F. Wind gusts may reach up to 14.2 mph, with a precipitation chance of 4% and total expected precipitation of 0 in. This overcast condition is expected to persist through the afternoon.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 53.8°F with wind speeds decreasing to around 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, continuing the trend of dry conditions. Overcast skies will continue into the evening hours as well.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
49°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
5:55am
Sunset
7:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 62°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 65°F 41°F Mainly clear
Monday 72°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 70°F 53°F Fog
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