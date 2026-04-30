4/30/26: Overcast with high of 63, low of 49; winds 10-14 mph; no measurable precipitation expected tonight.

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 62.6°F with wind speeds at 10.3 mph. The area is experiencing overcast skies, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 63.5°F and a low of 49.3°F. Wind gusts may reach up to 14.2 mph, with a precipitation chance of 4% and total expected precipitation of 0 in. This overcast condition is expected to persist through the afternoon.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 53.8°F with wind speeds decreasing to around 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, continuing the trend of dry conditions. Overcast skies will continue into the evening hours as well.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 49°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 5:55am Sunset 7:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 64°F 49°F Overcast Friday 67°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 62°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 65°F 41°F Mainly clear Monday 72°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 56°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 70°F 53°F Fog

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