4/30/26: Overcast with high of 63, low of 49; winds 10-14 mph; no measurable precipitation expected tonight.

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 62.6°F with wind speeds at 10.3 mph. The area is experiencing overcast skies, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
The forecast for today indicates a high of 63.5°F and a low of 49.3°F. Wind gusts may reach up to 14.2 mph, with a precipitation chance of 4% and total expected precipitation of 0 in. This overcast condition is expected to persist through the afternoon.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 53.8°F with wind speeds decreasing to around 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, continuing the trend of dry conditions. Overcast skies will continue into the evening hours as well.
Today's Details
High
64°F
Low
49°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
5:55am
Sunset
7:33pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|64°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|67°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|62°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|65°F
|41°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|72°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|62°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|70°F
|53°F
|Fog
Next 24 Hours
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