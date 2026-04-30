4/30/26: Clear Skies, High of 63, Low of 51, Winds Up to 13, Minimal Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 51.6°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 5.4 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 63.7°F, with a low of 50.9°F overnight. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 13.1 mph, and there is a 4% chance of precipitation. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 52°F with winds easing to around 7.8 mph. The skies are anticipated to become overcast.

As of now, there are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 51°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 5:55am Sunset 7:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 64°F 51°F Overcast Friday 64°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 62°F 47°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 42°F Overcast Monday 73°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 64°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate

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