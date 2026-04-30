Home Weather 4/30/26: Clear Skies, High of 63, Low of 51, Winds Up to...

4/30/26: Clear Skies, High of 63, Low of 51, Winds Up to 13, Minimal Precipitation Expected Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 51.6°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 5.4 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 63.7°F, with a low of 50.9°F overnight. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 13.1 mph, and there is a 4% chance of precipitation. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 52°F with winds easing to around 7.8 mph. The skies are anticipated to become overcast.

As of now, there are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
51°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
5:55am
Sunset
7:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 64°F 51°F Overcast
Friday 64°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 62°F 47°F Overcast
Sunday 67°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 73°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 72°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 64°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×