Home Weather 4/3/26: Partly Cloudy Overnight, Temps Around 69, Calm Wind 9 mph

4/3/26: Partly Cloudy Overnight, Temps Around 69, Calm Wind 9 mph

By
Source Staff
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At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 69.4°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds are currently blowing at 9.2 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 82.2°F and a low of 66.9°F. Winds could reach speeds up to 16.5 mph. Despite the overcast conditions predicted, the chance of precipitation remains low at 11%. No measurable rainfall is expected throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies will clear as the temperature lowers to a night-time minimum of 67.1°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 10.4 mph, and the probability of rain remains at 0%.

This weather report will be updated should any changes occur.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
67°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
7:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 82°F 67°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 62°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 60°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Monday 62°F 42°F Overcast
Tuesday 55°F 42°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 64°F 38°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 40°F Overcast
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