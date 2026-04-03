4/3/26: Partly Cloudy Overnight, Temps Around 69, Calm Wind 9 mph

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 69.4°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds are currently blowing at 9.2 mph, with no precipitation reported.
Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 82.2°F and a low of 66.9°F. Winds could reach speeds up to 16.5 mph. Despite the overcast conditions predicted, the chance of precipitation remains low at 11%. No measurable rainfall is expected throughout the day.
Tonight, the skies will clear as the temperature lowers to a night-time minimum of 67.1°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 10.4 mph, and the probability of rain remains at 0%.
This weather report will be updated should any changes occur.
Today's Details
High
82°F
Low
67°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
7:10pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|82°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|62°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|60°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|62°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|55°F
|42°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|64°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|40°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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