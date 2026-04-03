4/3/26: Partly Cloudy Overnight, Temps Around 69, Calm Wind 9 mph

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 69.4°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds are currently blowing at 9.2 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 82.2°F and a low of 66.9°F. Winds could reach speeds up to 16.5 mph. Despite the overcast conditions predicted, the chance of precipitation remains low at 11%. No measurable rainfall is expected throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies will clear as the temperature lowers to a night-time minimum of 67.1°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 10.4 mph, and the probability of rain remains at 0%.

This weather report will be updated should any changes occur.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 67°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 11% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 7:10pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 82°F 67°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 62°F Rain: moderate Sunday 60°F 46°F Drizzle: light Monday 62°F 42°F Overcast Tuesday 55°F 42°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 64°F 38°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 40°F Overcast

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