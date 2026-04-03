Home Weather 4/3/26: Mainly Clear and Warm with a High Near 84; Calm Evening...

4/3/26: Mainly Clear and Warm with a High Near 84; Calm Evening Ahead

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a temperature of 83.1°F, with winds averaging 14.7 mph and no current precipitation. The sky is mainly clear.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures are expected to peak at around 84°F before dropping to a low of approximately 67.8°F tonight. Wind speeds may reach up to 15.2 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 11% during the day, with no anticipated precipitation.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a clear sky with temperatures expected to reach a low of 68.7°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 11.9 mph. The probability of rain continues to be low at only 1%.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County remains stable with no severe weather alerts currently in effect. Residents can expect a mainly clear and mild evening.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
68°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
7:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 84°F 68°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 60°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Monday 64°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 54°F 41°F Overcast
Wednesday 65°F 36°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 45°F Overcast
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