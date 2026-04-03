4/3/26: Clear Sky and Warm, Highs Reached 84.4°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 83.5°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 13.5 mph, and precipitation stands at 0 inches. The day enjoyed a high of 84.4°F while experiencing minimal cloud cover.

Today, Williamson County recorded a temperature low of 67.8°F earlier, with wind gusts reaching up to 14.5 mph. Despite an 11% chance of rain, the precipitation totaled zero inches, maintaining a dry day with overcast conditions clearing as the day progressed.

Tonight, the skies are set to remain clear, and temperatures are forecasted to descend to a low of 69.6°F. Wind speeds are expected to reduce slightly, with peaks around 12.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight, facilitating continued clear and calm weather conditions into the night.

Overall, Williamson County experiences stable and pleasant weather, conducive to evening outdoor activities and ensuring smooth night-time conditions for the community.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 68°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 11% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 7:10pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 84°F 68°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 56°F Rain: heavy Sunday 60°F 44°F Overcast Monday 64°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 54°F 41°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 45°F Overcast

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