Home Weather 4/3/26: Clear Sky and Warm, Highs Reached 84.4°F

4/3/26: Clear Sky and Warm, Highs Reached 84.4°F

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 83.5°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 13.5 mph, and precipitation stands at 0 inches. The day enjoyed a high of 84.4°F while experiencing minimal cloud cover.

Today, Williamson County recorded a temperature low of 67.8°F earlier, with wind gusts reaching up to 14.5 mph. Despite an 11% chance of rain, the precipitation totaled zero inches, maintaining a dry day with overcast conditions clearing as the day progressed.

Tonight, the skies are set to remain clear, and temperatures are forecasted to descend to a low of 69.6°F. Wind speeds are expected to reduce slightly, with peaks around 12.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight, facilitating continued clear and calm weather conditions into the night.

Overall, Williamson County experiences stable and pleasant weather, conducive to evening outdoor activities and ensuring smooth night-time conditions for the community.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
68°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
7:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 84°F 68°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 56°F Rain: heavy
Sunday 60°F 44°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 54°F 41°F Overcast
Wednesday 65°F 36°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 45°F Overcast
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