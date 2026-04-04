Home Weather 4/3/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 72°F

4/3/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 72°F

By
Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 72.3°F. Winds are gentle at 4.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 84.4°F and a low of 67.8°F. Winds reached up to 14.5 mph, although the chance of precipitation remained low at 11%, resulting in no rainfall. The conditions were primarily overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky remains clear as temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 70.3°F. Wind speeds could reach up to 11.7 mph, but no precipitation is anticipated. This tranquil weather pattern is set to continue into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
68°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
7:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 84°F 68°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 60°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 56°F 44°F Rain: slight
Monday 64°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 57°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 46°F Overcast
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