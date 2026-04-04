4/3/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 72°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 72.3°F. Winds are gentle at 4.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 84.4°F and a low of 67.8°F. Winds reached up to 14.5 mph, although the chance of precipitation remained low at 11%, resulting in no rainfall. The conditions were primarily overcast throughout the day.
Tonight, the sky remains clear as temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 70.3°F. Wind speeds could reach up to 11.7 mph, but no precipitation is anticipated. This tranquil weather pattern is set to continue into the early hours of tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
84°F
Low
68°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
7:10pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|84°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|60°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|56°F
|44°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|64°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|57°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|67°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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