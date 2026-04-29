4/29/26: Overcast with a high of 68.7, low of 58.3. Expect heavy rain today with total accumulation of 1.13 inches.

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 66.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 13.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

The high for today is expected to reach 68.7°F, while the low will be around 58.3°F. Winds may increase to 16.4 mph later in the day. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 91%, with anticipated rainfall totaling 1.13 in, indicating the possibility of heavy rain. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 58.3°F under overcast conditions, with wind gusts decreasing to 9.2 mph and a very low chance of additional precipitation at 2%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings active for the area. Conditions should be monitored throughout the afternoon as heavy rain is likely later today.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 58°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 91% chance · 1.13 in Now 67°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 5:56am Sunset 7:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 69°F 58°F Rain: heavy Thursday 62°F 49°F Overcast Friday 66°F 46°F Drizzle: light Saturday 62°F 46°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 42°F Overcast Monday 75°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 75°F 54°F Overcast

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