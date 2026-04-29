4/29/26: Overcast with a high of 68.7, low of 58.3. Expect heavy rain today with total accumulation of 1.13 inches.

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 66.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 13.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today.
The high for today is expected to reach 68.7°F, while the low will be around 58.3°F. Winds may increase to 16.4 mph later in the day. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 91%, with anticipated rainfall totaling 1.13 in, indicating the possibility of heavy rain. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 58.3°F under overcast conditions, with wind gusts decreasing to 9.2 mph and a very low chance of additional precipitation at 2%.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings active for the area. Conditions should be monitored throughout the afternoon as heavy rain is likely later today.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|69°F
|58°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|62°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|62°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|75°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|75°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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