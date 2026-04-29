Home Weather 4/29/26: Overcast with a high of 68.7, low of 58.3. Expect heavy...

4/29/26: Overcast with a high of 68.7, low of 58.3. Expect heavy rain today with total accumulation of 1.13 inches.

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 66.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 13.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

The high for today is expected to reach 68.7°F, while the low will be around 58.3°F. Winds may increase to 16.4 mph later in the day. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 91%, with anticipated rainfall totaling 1.13 in, indicating the possibility of heavy rain. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 58.3°F under overcast conditions, with wind gusts decreasing to 9.2 mph and a very low chance of additional precipitation at 2%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings active for the area. Conditions should be monitored throughout the afternoon as heavy rain is likely later today.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
58°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
91% chance · 1.13 in
Now
67°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:56am
Sunset
7:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 69°F 58°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 62°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 62°F 46°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 75°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 75°F 54°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×