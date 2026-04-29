4/29/26: Overcast Evening With Temp at 67; Heavy Rain Earlier Today, High of 69 and Low of 58; Wind Gusts Up to 16 mph

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 67.1°F with winds from the southwest at 10.5 mph. Conditions are overcast with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 68.7°F, while the low was 58.3°F. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.3°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is low at 2%, with overcast skies remaining in place.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, a significant chance of heavy rain persists with a 91% likelihood of precipitation during the day. Total expected rainfall is around 1.13 in, with wind gusts potentially reaching up to 16.4 mph. Residents are advised to prepare for wet conditions and possible localized flooding.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 58°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 91% chance · 1.13 in Now 67°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 5:56am Sunset 7:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 69°F 58°F Rain: heavy Thursday 62°F 49°F Overcast Friday 66°F 47°F Drizzle: light Saturday 62°F 46°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 42°F Overcast Monday 75°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 75°F 54°F Overcast

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