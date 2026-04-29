Home Weather 4/29/26: Overcast Evening With Temp at 67; Heavy Rain Earlier Today, High...

4/29/26: Overcast Evening With Temp at 67; Heavy Rain Earlier Today, High of 69 and Low of 58; Wind Gusts Up to 16 mph

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 67.1°F with winds from the southwest at 10.5 mph. Conditions are overcast with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 68.7°F, while the low was 58.3°F. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.3°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is low at 2%, with overcast skies remaining in place.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, a significant chance of heavy rain persists with a 91% likelihood of precipitation during the day. Total expected rainfall is around 1.13 in, with wind gusts potentially reaching up to 16.4 mph. Residents are advised to prepare for wet conditions and possible localized flooding.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
58°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
91% chance · 1.13 in
Now
67°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:56am
Sunset
7:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 69°F 58°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 62°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 62°F 46°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 75°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 75°F 54°F Overcast
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