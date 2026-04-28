4/27/26: Partly Cloudy With Daytime High of 82; Currently 75, Wind 13; Continued Overcast Tonight, Low 73

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.8°F with a wind speed of 13.2 mph. The skies are partly cloudy, and there is no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 82.4°F and the low dipped to 60.4°F. The wind was reported up to 16.2 mph with a 19% chance of precipitation, but no rain was recorded. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 73.2°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 16 mph and maintaining the 19% chance of precipitation.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions will remain stable throughout the night, transitioning to mostly overcast skies.
Today's Details
High
82°F
Low
60°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:59am
Sunset
7:31pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|82°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|69°F
|59°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|65°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|67°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|62°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|63°F
|40°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
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