4/27/26: Partly Cloudy With Daytime High of 82; Currently 75, Wind 13; Continued Overcast Tonight, Low 73

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.8°F with a wind speed of 13.2 mph. The skies are partly cloudy, and there is no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.4°F and the low dipped to 60.4°F. The wind was reported up to 16.2 mph with a 19% chance of precipitation, but no rain was recorded. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 73.2°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 16 mph and maintaining the 19% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions will remain stable throughout the night, transitioning to mostly overcast skies.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 60°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 19% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:59am Sunset 7:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 82°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 64°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 69°F 59°F Rain: heavy Thursday 65°F 48°F Overcast Friday 67°F 50°F Overcast Saturday 62°F 44°F Drizzle: light Sunday 63°F 40°F Mainly clear

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