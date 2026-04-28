Home Weather 4/27/26: Partly Cloudy With Daytime High of 82; Currently 75, Wind 13;...

4/27/26: Partly Cloudy With Daytime High of 82; Currently 75, Wind 13; Continued Overcast Tonight, Low 73

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.8°F with a wind speed of 13.2 mph. The skies are partly cloudy, and there is no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.4°F and the low dipped to 60.4°F. The wind was reported up to 16.2 mph with a 19% chance of precipitation, but no rain was recorded. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 73.2°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 16 mph and maintaining the 19% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions will remain stable throughout the night, transitioning to mostly overcast skies.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
60°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:59am
Sunset
7:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 82°F 60°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 64°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 69°F 59°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 65°F 48°F Overcast
Friday 67°F 50°F Overcast
Saturday 62°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 63°F 40°F Mainly clear
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