4/27/26: Partly Cloudy With A High of 82, Currently 79, Winds Up To 19, 40% Chance of Light Drizzle Tonight

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 79.3°F with winds from the west-northwest at 16.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the skies are partly cloudy.
Looking at the remainder of the day, the high is expected to reach 82.2°F, with a low tonight dropping to 71.1°F. Winds may gust up to 19.5 mph throughout the afternoon. There is a 40% chance of light drizzle later, with a projected total precipitation of 0.01 in.
Tonight’s weather should be mainly overcast with continued winds up to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 40%, as light drizzle may persist into the evening hours.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.
Today's Details
High
82°F
Low
60°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
40% chance · 0.01 in
Now
79°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:59am
Sunset
7:31pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|82°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|81°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|69°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|66°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|63°F
|52°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|55°F
|46°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|61°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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