Home Weather 4/27/26: Partly Cloudy With A High of 82, Currently 79, Winds Up...

4/27/26: Partly Cloudy With A High of 82, Currently 79, Winds Up To 19, 40% Chance of Light Drizzle Tonight

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 79.3°F with winds from the west-northwest at 16.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the skies are partly cloudy.

Looking at the remainder of the day, the high is expected to reach 82.2°F, with a low tonight dropping to 71.1°F. Winds may gust up to 19.5 mph throughout the afternoon. There is a 40% chance of light drizzle later, with a projected total precipitation of 0.01 in.

Tonight’s weather should be mainly overcast with continued winds up to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 40%, as light drizzle may persist into the evening hours.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
60°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
40% chance · 0.01 in
Now
79°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:59am
Sunset
7:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 82°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 81°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 69°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 66°F 48°F Overcast
Friday 63°F 52°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 55°F 46°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 61°F 39°F Clear sky
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