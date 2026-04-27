4/27/26: Partly Cloudy With A High of 82, Currently 79, Winds Up To 19, 40% Chance of Light Drizzle Tonight

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 79.3°F with winds from the west-northwest at 16.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the skies are partly cloudy.

Looking at the remainder of the day, the high is expected to reach 82.2°F, with a low tonight dropping to 71.1°F. Winds may gust up to 19.5 mph throughout the afternoon. There is a 40% chance of light drizzle later, with a projected total precipitation of 0.01 in.

Tonight’s weather should be mainly overcast with continued winds up to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 40%, as light drizzle may persist into the evening hours.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 60°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 40% chance · 0.01 in Now 79°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 5:59am Sunset 7:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 82°F 60°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 81°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 69°F 56°F Drizzle: light Thursday 66°F 48°F Overcast Friday 63°F 52°F Rain: moderate Saturday 55°F 46°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 61°F 39°F Clear sky

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