4/27/26: Partly Cloudy and 83, Low Tonight 71 with Moderate Drizzle Possible

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 83.1°F, with winds from the southeast at 18.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today, and the sky is partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the high reached 83.1°F with a low of 60.4°F. Winds throughout the day have been consistent, peaking at 18.6 mph. The chance of precipitation stood at 27%, with a total expected rainfall of 0.03 in, accompanied by moderate drizzle earlier.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 71.4°F, with winds continuing at similar speeds up to 18.6 mph. The sky is forecasted to be mainly clear, projecting a calmer evening as the chance of precipitation remains at 27%.
There are no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|83°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|82°F
|65°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|69°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|66°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|63°F
|52°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|55°F
|46°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|61°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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