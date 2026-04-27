Home Weather 4/27/26: Partly Cloudy and 83, Low Tonight 71 with Moderate Drizzle Possible

4/27/26: Partly Cloudy and 83, Low Tonight 71 with Moderate Drizzle Possible

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 83.1°F, with winds from the southeast at 18.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today, and the sky is partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 83.1°F with a low of 60.4°F. Winds throughout the day have been consistent, peaking at 18.6 mph. The chance of precipitation stood at 27%, with a total expected rainfall of 0.03 in, accompanied by moderate drizzle earlier.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 71.4°F, with winds continuing at similar speeds up to 18.6 mph. The sky is forecasted to be mainly clear, projecting a calmer evening as the chance of precipitation remains at 27%.

There are no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County at this time.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
60°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
27% chance · 0.03 in
Now
83°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:59am
Sunset
7:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 83°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 82°F 65°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 69°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 66°F 48°F Overcast
Friday 63°F 52°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 55°F 46°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 61°F 39°F Clear sky
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