4/27/26: Overcast with High of 82 and Low of 60; Wind Gusts up to 19 mph, Chance of Rain Tonight

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 59.7°F with an overcast sky. Wind speeds are at 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today is expected to see a high of 82.2°F, with wind gusts potentially reaching up to 18.9 mph. There is a 21% chance of light rain throughout the day, with an anticipated total precipitation of 0.12 in. Conditions will remain overcast for most of the day.

Tonight, the low will dip to 72.7°F, with persistently overcast skies and wind speeds continuing to reach up to 18.9 mph. Rain chances remain at 21%, similar to today’s forecast.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 60°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 21% chance · 0.12 in Now 60°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 5:59am Sunset 7:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 82°F 60°F Rain: slight Tuesday 78°F 64°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 69°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 65°F 46°F Overcast Friday 67°F 50°F Drizzle: light Saturday 63°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 64°F 43°F Overcast

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