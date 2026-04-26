4/26/26: Dense Fog Advisory in Effect; Current 58°F, High 83°F, Low 65°F, Winds Up to 7 MPH, Chance of Precip 0%

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Clay, Hickman, Jackson, Macon, Perry, Smith, Trousdale, Williamson, and Wilson Counties. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM CDT for Williamson County and surrounding areas.

At 4:51 AM, the temperature in Williamson County is 57.7°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 2.4 mph. Current conditions are characterized by fog, resulting in reduced visibility.

Today, expect a high of 82.8°F with a low of 56.7°F. Winds will increase slightly throughout the day, reaching up to 7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation, and fog is likely to continue in the morning before clearing later.

Tonight’s low will be 64.8°F, with winds tapering off to 5.5 mph. The sky will be overcast, and there is still no expected precipitation.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 57°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:00am Sunset 7:30pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 83°F 57°F Fog Monday 84°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 71°F 56°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 65°F 47°F Overcast Friday 68°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 63°F 46°F Drizzle: light

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