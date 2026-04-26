4/26/26: Dense Fog Advisory in Effect; Current 58°F, High 83°F, Low 65°F, Winds Up to 7 MPH, Chance of Precip 0%

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Clay, Hickman, Jackson, Macon, Perry, Smith, Trousdale, Williamson, and Wilson Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM CDT for Williamson County and surrounding areas.
At 4:51 AM, the temperature in Williamson County is 57.7°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 2.4 mph. Current conditions are characterized by fog, resulting in reduced visibility.
Today, expect a high of 82.8°F with a low of 56.7°F. Winds will increase slightly throughout the day, reaching up to 7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation, and fog is likely to continue in the morning before clearing later.
Tonight’s low will be 64.8°F, with winds tapering off to 5.5 mph. The sky will be overcast, and there is still no expected precipitation.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|83°F
|57°F
|Fog
|Monday
|84°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|71°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|68°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|63°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
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