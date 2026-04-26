4/26/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 81 and Low of 65, Wind Calm, No Precipitation Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 81°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and conditions remain clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 81°F while the low was 54.9°F. Winds may increase to a maximum of 7.6 mph throughout the evening, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 65.7°F with winds calming to around 5.2 mph.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 55°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 6:00am Sunset 7:30pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 81°F 55°F Fog Monday 84°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 74°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 63°F 48°F Overcast Friday 65°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 60°F 40°F Overcast

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