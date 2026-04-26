Home Weather 4/26/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 81 and Low...

4/26/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 81 and Low of 65, Wind Calm, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 81°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and conditions remain clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 81°F while the low was 54.9°F. Winds may increase to a maximum of 7.6 mph throughout the evening, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 65.7°F with winds calming to around 5.2 mph.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
55°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:00am
Sunset
7:30pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 81°F 55°F Fog
Monday 84°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 74°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 63°F 48°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 60°F 40°F Overcast
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