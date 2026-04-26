4/26/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 81 and Low of 65, Wind Calm, No Precipitation Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 81°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and conditions remain clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 81°F while the low was 54.9°F. Winds may increase to a maximum of 7.6 mph throughout the evening, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 65.7°F with winds calming to around 5.2 mph.
There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
55°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:00am
Sunset
7:30pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|81°F
|55°F
|Fog
|Monday
|84°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|74°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|63°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|60°F
|40°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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